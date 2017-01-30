'Bokeh' Trailer: Maika Monroe and Matt O'Leary Wake Up to Deserted Iceland in New Thriller (Exclusive)

Iceland has a scant 323,000 residents — or just a shade more than half the people in Wyoming, the U.S.’s least populous state. But, in the film Bokeh, when an American couple vacationing on the island nation wake up one morning, the population has decreased to zero. Zilch. Nada

Where in the Reykjavík has everyone gone? That’s the mystery at the heart of the new thriller starring Maika Monroe (the breakout star of It Follows who last year appeared in Independence Day: Resurgence) and Matt O’Leary (The Brain in Brick who also played one of Bill Paxton’s young sons in Frailty).

You can get an exclusive first look at Bokeh in the trailer premiere above.

Bokeh was written and directed by Geoffrey Orthwein and Andrew Sullivan in their respective debuts. The film will premiere at the Santa Barbara International Film Festival in February before opening in theaters March 24.

