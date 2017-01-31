Final 'Beauty and the Beast' Trailer Runs Through Classic Scenes to New Ariana Grande-John Legend Duet



With the release of its second and final full trailer, Disney’s live-action reboot of Beauty and the Beast has delivered its rebooted theme song.

The 2-minute, 24-second clip premiered Monday night during ABC’s The Bachelor, a synergistic bit of programming that saw the film’s resident baddies, Luke Evans (Gaston) and Josh Gad (LeFou), hosting the telecast and introducing the trailer, our most in-depth look yet at the Bill Condon-helmed remake.

The trailer, which is now up on Facebook, follows the basics of the 1991 Disney cartoon classic — book-loving Belle feels stifled by her small-minded town (embodied by the narcissistic Gaston), but her inventor father, Maurice (Kevin Kline), believes she will be safer there than out in the dangerous world.

Gaston loves him some Gaston (Disney) More

Cut to him venturing off into the woods, where he’s attacked by wolves and stumbles upon the cursed castle belonging to the Beast (Dan Stevens). The animated house staff, led by Lumière (Ewan McGregor), Cogsworth (Ian McKellen), and Mrs. Potts (Emma Thompson), explain the dire predicament as Belle discovers the enchanted rose whose falling leaves portend the irreversibility of the spell over the castle. That brings us to the bit where they begin to fall in love and cues the new rendition of the theme song, “Beauty and the Beast,” by Ariana Grande and John Legend. (This will be the single version that plays over the credits along with songs by Josh Groban and Céline Dion, who dueted with Peabo Bryson on the original “Beauty and the Beast” single; Mrs. Potts will still sing her version in the film.)

Belle nurses the Beast back to health (Disney) More

The trailer also includes brief, greatest-hits snippets of other iconic scenes, including Gaston rallying the villages to “kill the Beast!” and Lumière leading the transformed castle crew in the big “Be Our Guest” production number. (Alas, we have yet to hear the new ensemble’s takes on the latter song or Gaston’s eponymous tune.)

Lumière leads the staff in ‘Be Our Guest’ (Disney) More

The first full trailer for Beauty and the Beast, released in November, set a record for YouTube views. The movie arrives in theaters March 17.