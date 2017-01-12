Ariana Grande, John Legend to Duet for Live-Action 'Beauty and the Beast' Title Track

By Marc Snetiker, Entertainment Weekly

Certain as a ponytail rises in the east, actual enchanted object Ariana Grande is joining the Disney family.

The singer will join vocal cords with Grammy winner John Legend to record the title tune for Disney’s upcoming live-action adaptation Beauty and the Beast, starring Emma Watson as the exceptionally well-read princess Belle and Dan Stevens as the exceptionally well-groomed beast, Beast.

The song, produced by veteran producer Ron Fair, will be featured in the film itself and will headline the soundtrack, which includes new recordings of the original movie score (by Alan Menken and Howard Ashman) as well as three new songs written by Menken and Tim Rice. Dave Meyers will direct the subsequent music video featuring Grande and Legend.

In the original 1991 film, Angela Lansbury sang the song within the movie while Celine Deion and Peabo Bryson provided the album rendition of the Oscar-winning ballad.

Walt Disney Records will release the soundtrack on March 10; Walt Disney Studios will release the movie on March 17; Chip will be traumatized by the whole experience following his transformation back into a human.

Emma Watson Sings in Latest ‘Beauty and the Beast’ TV Spot: