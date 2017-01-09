Hear Emma Watson Singing in Latest ‘Beauty and the Beast’ Spot

The new TV spot for Disney’s live-action Beauty and the Beast proves one thing: Emma Watson can sing.

The Harry Potter alumna’s pipes are front and center during the 30-second spot, which premiered during Sunday night’s Golden Globe Awards. (Watch it above.)

Related: Bill Condon Breaks Down First ‘Beauty and the Beast’ Trailer

Watson warbles the heroine’s eponymous wish song, “Belle” (“I want adventure in the great wide somewhere…”), atop a flowered meadow reminiscent of The Sound of Music, while images of the Beast (Dan Stevens), his cursed castle and the animated objects therein — Lumière (Ewan McGregor), Cogsworth (Ian McKellen), Mrs. Potts (Emma Thompson) — along with the villains of the piece, Gaston (Luke Evans) and LeFou (Josh Gad), flash by.

Emma Watson in ‘Beauty and the Beast’ TV spot. (Disney) More

Emma Watson and Dan Stevens in ‘Beauty and the Beast.’ (Disney) More

Lumière and Cogsworth (Disney) More

Mrs. Potts (Disney) More

LeFou (Josh Gad) and Gaston (Luke Evans) (Disney) More

Related: Check Out the First Photos From ‘Beauty and the Beast’

The clip is the first official release of Watson performing from the soundtrack; an unauthorized version leaked last week courtesy of a singing toy doll.

Meanwhile, Disney also droppd a new poster for the remake of the classic 1991 animated feature, jam-packed with the film’s ensemble:

(Disney) More

The first full trailer for Beauty and the Beast, released in November, set a record for YouTube views. The film, directed by Oscar winner Bill Condon, arrives in theaters March 17.