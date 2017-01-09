Hear Emma Watson Singing in Latest ‘Beauty and the Beast’ Spot

The new TV spot for Disney’s live-action Beauty and the Beast proves one thing: Emma Watson can sing.
The Harry Potter alumna’s pipes are front and center during the 30-second spot, which premiered during Sunday night’s Golden Globe Awards. (Watch it above.)
Watson warbles the heroine’s eponymous wish song, “Belle” (“I want adventure in the great wide somewhere…”), atop a flowered meadow reminiscent of The Sound of Music, while images of the Beast (Dan Stevens), his cursed castle and the animated objects therein — Lumière (Ewan McGregor), Cogsworth (Ian McKellen), Mrs. Potts (Emma Thompson) — along with the villains of the piece, Gaston (Luke Evans) and LeFou (Josh Gad), flash by.
The clip is the first official release of Watson performing from the soundtrack; an unauthorized version leaked last week courtesy of a singing toy doll.
Meanwhile, Disney also droppd a new poster for the remake of the classic 1991 animated feature, jam-packed with the film’s ensemble:
The first full trailer for Beauty and the Beast, released in November, set a record for YouTube views. The film, directed by Oscar winner Bill Condon, arrives in theaters March 17.