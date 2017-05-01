Taylor Schilling Gets Tied Up in Kidnapping Absurdity in 'Take Me': Exclusive Sneak Peek

Ray Moody (Pat Healy) kidnaps people for a living. He’s not exactly a criminal, though; he has consent from his “victims.” His abductions are the centerpiece of a therapeutic service he offers to clients who see the role-playing scenario as a way to deal with personal problems. That harebrained idea invariably leads to trouble in Take Me, star Healy’s amusing directorial debut, which recently premiered to strong reviews at the Tribeca Film Festival. Ahead of its upcoming theatrical release, Yahoo Movies has an exclusive clip (watch it above), which underscores just how mediocre Ray is as a kidnapper.

Here, we watch Ray interrogate his latest client, business executive Anna St. Clair (Orange is the New Black’s Taylor Schilling) in the basement of his parents’ old house. Specifically, he demands that she hand over the “Schwentke file,” which is — in this fictional situation he’s scripted specifically for Anna — the reason he’s nabbed her. Anna, however, doesn’t seem to know what he’s talking about. When he struggles to finish an awkward sentence with “difficultly,” she can’t help cracking a smile at his so-so performance.

But, could it be that she’s baffled by Ray because she’s not his client, and thus he’s committed an actual kidnapping and unintentional felony? That’s the comically bizarre guessing game audiences will play when Take Me debuts in New York and Los Angeles (as well as on digital platforms nationwide) on May 5.

‘Take Me’: Watch a trailer:

