Vin Diesel and His 'xXx: The Return of Xander Cage' Castmates Crack Up in Gag Reel (Exclusive)

Vin Diesel got back to super-spy business with January’s xXx: The Return of Xander Cage, in which he teamed up with a new high-flying crew to track down a stolen device that can control satellites. Yet while the Fate of the Furious star proved that he still has the extreme-sports skills to pull off the series’ trademark feats, our exclusive new gag reel from the film shows that Diesel and his castmates weren’t immune from making the occasional mistake as well.

In the above gag reel, Diesel, Toni Collette, Ruby Rose, Donnie Yen and more make a series of gaffes while shooting The Return of Xander Cage, from (profane) line flubs to mistimed entrances. Neither of those turned out to be the real problem for Samuel L. Jackson, though; instead, it’s an unexpected guest in the background of his shot that turns out to be the biggest headache.

Directed by D.J. Caruso, xXx: The Return of Xander Cage arrives on digital HD on May 2, followed by a Blu-ray and DVD release on May 16. Before then, check out our exclusive gag reel from the home video release above.

