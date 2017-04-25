A 'Glee' Reunion for Jane Lynch and Matthew Morrison In a New Clip for 'After the Reality' (Exclusive)

A Glee-ful time was had on the set of the new drama, After the Reality, when Matthew Morrison reunited with his old McKinley High nemesis, Jane Lynch. Fortunately, this time around, the erstwhile Will Schuester and Sue Sylvester are friends, rather than foes. Lynch appears in a small cameo as a doctor who tends to an injury that Morrison’s character Scottie received during his time on a Bachelorette-esque reality series. He’s also recovering from wounds of an emotional sort: His father passed away while he was pursuing true televised love, necessitating his early exit from the show. (Watch an exclusive clip of this Glee reunion above.)

“It was a little odd doing a scene with Jane, and not trying to rip each other’s hair out,” Morrison tells Yahoo Movies via e-mail about his and Lynch’s onscreen dynamic in After the Reality, which will be released on iTunes and other VOD platforms on April 25. “But the chemistry with her always holds up.” According to Reality writer-director David Anderson, Lynch wasn’t his first choice to play the doctor. “It was originally written for a tottering woodsman of a Norman Rockwell painting,” Anderson writes via e-mail. Instead, his leading man, who doubles as the film’s executive producer, personally orchestrated the Glee reunion.

“Jane and Matthew have a chemistry that’s sweetly sibling,” the filmmaker adds. “I told them to not worry about the lines, they know what we need to communicate and we just let the camera roll.” And Lynch — no stranger to riffing thanks to her regular collaborations with Christopher Guest — took the director’s instructions to heart, improvising with Morrison like they used to do back in their Glee days. “What was left on the editing floor was such a shame,” Anderson writes.

