Rosario Dawson Is Definitely Ready for a ‘Star Wars’ Role

Rosario Dawson has some serious fanboy credentials, thanks to her participation in comic-book-inspired projects like Sin City, Marvel’s various Netflix shows (Daredevil, Jessica Jones, Luke Cage, Iron Fist), and The Lego Batman Movie. Nonetheless, the real cinematic universe she wants to join is set in a galaxy far, far away — and during a recent TV appearance, the actress again let it be known that she’s ready for her lightsaber-illuminated close-up.





Appearing on Good Morning America (viewable above), Dawson reiterated that she’s 100 percent behind the online campaign to get her into a future Star Wars saga or standalone movie as rebel-Jedi heroine Ahsoka Tano, who was first introduced in the animated movie and series Star Wars: The Clone Wars and continues to appear in the animated series Star Wars Rebels. While pleading “Internet, help me out!” the actress took it as a good sign that the Disney-Lucasfilm franchise follows her on Twitter, meaning perhaps they, too, are thinking about the actress.

Ahsoka Tano in action in Forces of Destiny. (Photo: Lucasfilm) More

As Screen Rant reported back in February, the push to get Dawson to play Ahsoka began when a Twitter user first proposed the idea to artist BossLogic — and Dawson herself responded by enthusiastically endorsing the notion, tweeting back, “Ummmm…yes pease?!”

Here is @rosariodawson as a Ahsoka Tano x Shaak Ti fusion for some fun (So there is no confusion ) pic.twitter.com/DVoATrOZLL — BossLogic (@Bosslogic) February 11, 2017



That led to some initial BossLogic concept art that was likely more revealing than anything Disney would allow in one of its movies. But if Dawson ever does get to participate alongside Rey, Finn, Luke, or any other Star Wars heroes in a forthcoming adventure, it’ll be conclusive proof that nothing — not even the Force — is as powerful as a devoted online fan community.

Watch our interview with the voice of Ahsoka on Star Wars Rebels:

