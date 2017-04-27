'Vincent N Roxxy' Trailer: Zoe Kravitz and Emile Hirsch Hit and Run (Exclusive)

Emile Hirsch ventured Into the Wild in one of his most memorable film roles. In the new crime thriller Vincent N Roxxy (watch the exclusive trailer above), he goes back into the sticks — but this time it’s more about self-preservation than self-discovery.

After Vincent (Hirsch) witnesses thugs brutally attack Roxxy (Zoë Kravitz) on a city street, he intervenes. Knowing more shady individuals will be coming after them, the pair flee to the small town where Vincent lives. There, a romance sparks, while Vincent’s troubled past comes to light and external forces threaten to divide them.

Written and directed by Gary Michael Schultz (from a story by Keith Kjarval), Vincent N Roxxy also stars Zoey Deutch (Why Him?), Jason Mitchell (Straight Outta Compton), Emory Cohen (Brooklyn), and Scott Mescudi (aka Kid Cudi). The film’s score was composed by ?uestlove of The Legendary Roots Crew, seen nightly on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

Vincent N Roxxy hits theaters and VOD on June 2.

