From 'Star Wars' to 'Frozen 2': 6 Things We Want to See at Disney's 2017 D23 Expo

Disney’s D23 Expo opens its doors Friday across the street from Disneyland, treating fans to a slew of sneak peeks of the Mouse House’s upcoming slate, from the latest Star Wars and Marvel endeavors to live-action revamps of classic cartoons à la this year’s Beauty and the Beast to the best future animated features. The three-day, star-studded fest in Anaheim — which Disney purposely scheduled to steal some of Comic-Con’s thunder — will also highlight props and costumes, theme park expansions, hands-on video-game demos, and booths stocked with new merch for all ages.

Yahoo Movies will bring you the latest news, photos, and video from the exhibition floor and the panels; in the meantime, these are the half-dozen top storylines we will be following:

Chris Miller (black jacket) and Phil Lord (tan sweater) at the helm of the Falcon surrounded by the cast of the Han Solo movie (Credit: Twitter/Lucasfilm) More

Smuggler’s Blues

The biggest question going into D23 Expo is whether Disney chooses to do any damage control following Lucasfilm’s decision to fire Phil Lord and Christopher Miller from the untitled Han Solo movie last month. The surprise move rattled Star Wars fans and immediately overshadowed this December’s franchise installment, The Last Jedi. Will Kathleen Kennedy and crew try to allay fan fears by bringing out new director Ron Howard with some footage? With Howard in the midst of shooting, will they beam him in via satellite or at the very least via taped message? Or will they simply try to divert attention by focusing on shiny new clips (perhaps a new trailer?) from The Last Jedi. With Star Wars skipping Comic-Con, we can expect Disney to go all out for Jedi here, bringing Mark Hamill and returning cast members from The Force Awakens to pump up the crowd during Disney’s live-action film presentation on Saturday.

Rocket Raccoon and Thor in Infinity War concept art (Credit: Marvel Studios) More

To Infinity War and Beyond

Casts and clips from Thor: Ragnarok (Nov. 3) and Black Panther (Feb. 16) are confirmed, but will Marvel Studios also take this opportunity to show off some early footage from the massive MCU team-up Avengers: Infinity War? Aside from some teasing social media posts and concept art, the film (coming May 4, 2018) has been kept under wraps so far. Ant-Man and the Wasp (July 6, 2018) will also be in the house. With the success of Wonder Woman, we’re wondering if studio boss Kevin Feige chooses D23 as the platform to show off Brie Larson in her Captain Marvel costume — or maybe we’ll have to wait a week until San Diego Comic-Con, where Marvel will also have a presentation?

Jon Favreau at Disney’s D23 Expo 2015 (Photo by Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Disney) More

The Lion Roars

The previous D23 Expo in 2015 was the launching pad for Jon Favreau’s reboot of The Jungle Book, which was welcomed with an ovation rivaling the Marvel films. Let’s see if he gets the chance to repeat the magic by having his Lion King introduced during the live-action showcase. Disney also has a separate Sunday panel planned for the animated classic promising “special guests,” which has us giddy with anticipation. Lion King isn’t the only upcoming release mining the Disney vaults; we should also get a glimpse from the live-action reboots of Mulan as well as the decades-later sequel Mary Poppins Returns.