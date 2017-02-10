Disney's 'Star Wars' Land Concept Art Puts You in the Galaxy Far, Far Away

The Empire is expanding, and will soon have outposts established in Orlando and Anaheim. The House of Mouse confirmed this week that the anticipated Star Wars Land expansion — dual 14-acre immersive themed lands at Disneyland and Disney World — would open in 2019, in time for Episode IX, the closing chapter of the central “Skywalker Saga.” The project, announced in 2015, began construction last April. Over the past several months, Disney has been releasing concept art for Star Wars Land, and we’ve collected it all here to give you the flavor of that galaxy that’s suddenly not so far, far away. So strap in, sit back, and click through…