Star Wars Land to Open in 2019

By Graeme McMillan, The Hollywood Reporter

Disney is planning something big to mark the conclusion of the current Star Wars trilogy. How big? The size of a theme park.

On a call with investors, Disney CEO Bob Iger on Tuesday revealed that the 14-acre Star Wars Land attraction at Walt Disney World in Orlando will open in 2019, the same year as Star Wars Episode IX, the final chapter in the current “Skywalker Saga” arc of the beloved space opera.

Construction started on the Hollywood Studios attraction last April, following its August 2015 announcement. Until Iger’s statement on Tuesday, Disney had remained quiet about the attraction — which will be paired with a similar one in Disneyland Anaheim — beyond the release of concept artwork last summer. While it’s still unconfirmed just what the attraction will include, a Disney Parks blog post promised “guests will get the opportunity to pilot the fastest hunk of junk in the galaxy” after climbing on board a full-size replica of the Millennium Falcon.

That wasn’t the only Star Wars information Iger dropped during Tuesday’s call; the exec also revealed that he’s already seen Star Wars: The Last Jedi ahead of its December release, telling investors that Rian Johnson’s follow-up to 2015’s Star Wars: The Force Awakens will be a great next installment to the Skywalker story.

Iger also teased the upcoming Avatar attraction, saying, “This is a very big land with unique design and architecture that really does make you feel like you’re in Pandora.”