Disney Pairs 'Frozen' Treat With 'Coco': Watch New Trailer for 'Olaf's Frozen Adventure' Short To Screen Before Pixar Feature

Disney fans still have two-and-a-half-years to wait before Frozen 2, the sequel to 2013’s blockbuster animated hit, arrives in November 2019. Nonetheless, on the heels of 2015’s Frozen Fever, a short about Anna’s birthday party that played before the studio’s live-action Cinderella, moviegoers will now get another featurette featuring the stars of Frozen, set to debut this fall with the release of Pixar’s upcoming Coco.

Olaf’s Frozen Adventure will be a 21-minute short reuniting the original film’s cast (including Kristen Bell, Idina Menzel, Josh Gad, and Jonathan Groff) and boast a quartet of new songs. (Watch a new trailer for it above.) Its story will concern Olaf and Sven’s effort to collect the best holiday traditions from around the world, all so they can be used for a joyous celebration with their friends. It’ll be directed by Kevin Deters and Stevie Wermers-Skelton, written by Jac Schaeffer, and feature four original songs by Elyssa Samsel and Kate Anderson.

Olaf (voice: Josh Gad) in ‘Frozen,’ 2013. (Photo: Disney)

“Olaf’s Frozen Adventure” makes its grand theatrical entrance ahead of Coco on Nov. 22, 2017. And you can get your first look at it this Friday, when its trailer premieres alongside Cars 3.

Disney’s ‘Frozen Fever’: Watch a trailer:

