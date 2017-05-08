Six Insanely Valuable ‘Star Wars’ Toys

Do you sense a disturbance in the Force? Maybe that’s because May 25 will be the 40th anniversary of the original Star Wars’ release in theaters in 1977. To celebrate this auspicious occasion, we’ll be posting Star Wars stories all month, including choice vintage interviews, original videos, and some of our favorite pieces from years past. Just keep coming back here all month to see what’s happening in our galaxy.

If you grew up in the ’70s and ’80s and were a Star Wars fan, odds are that you played with, and probably owned, at least a few of the action figures. Maybe your friends got them for you, maybe your parents did, but for a while they were all the rage. There’s been a resurgence in Star Wars toys lately, what with the new films and the re-release of the old ones, but nothing stacks up to those original figures, some of which are worth a LOT of dough today.

We put together a list of the top six most insanely valuable Star Wars toys out there, and if you managed to hang on to them for all these years, you’re in luck! The most valuable one is worth up to $30,000, and that could buy you a lot of vacation trips to Tatooine.

Watch Harrison Ford and Carrie Fisher reflect on the ’embarrassment’ that was the ‘Star Wars Holiday Special’:

