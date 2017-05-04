Forget 'Star Wars' — It's Also 'May the Firth Be With You' Day

As most movie fans know, May the 4th is an annual Star Wars holiday. But as one UK streaming service notes, today isn’t just a day to celebrate the adventures of Luke, Leia, and Han. It’s also an occasion to revel in the majesty of one of Britain’s biggest contemporary stars and say loud and proud: “May the Firth be with you.”

That’s right, we’re referring to Colin Firth, the Single Man and Kingsman star whose small-screen career gets the lovingly cheeky treatment courtesy of BritBox, a streaming service for British TV courtesy of the BBC and ITC. (Watch a teaser above.) He’s the “British Empire’s ultimate weapon,” and apparently, those with access to Britbox will be able to stream a playlist of Firth’s TV roles today, from his debut on Crown Court to his later work on the beloved 1995 miniseries Pride and Prejudice. So stream on and “Trust the Firth.”

Watch our “May the Force…” supercut:

