Every Time 'May the Force...' is Said in the 'Star Wars' Saga

For Star Wars fans, May 4th is known every year as Star Wars Day, because of the similarity in sounds between “May the fourth” and “May the force,” as in “May the force be with you,” which is an oft spoken phrase throughout the Star Wars films. The pun happy name was first celebrated by fans back in 2011, and in 2013, The Walt Disney Company officially got in on the action, holding special Star Wars events and celebrations at Disneyland and Walt Disney World.

(Photo: Everett Collection) More

May 4th isn’t the only day claimed by Star Wars fans, however, as, in recent years, May 5th started being referred to as Revenge of the Fifth, which is a play on the title, Star Wars: Episode III – Revenge of the Sith.

So for all you Star Wars fans out there celebrating, and in honor of May the fourth, we compiled a list of every time the phrase “May the force” is spoken in the Star Wars saga. The nostalgia is strong with this one.

Watch: ‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi’: Yes, Kylo’s Scar Was Changed, and Rian Johnson Has an Explanation

Read more from Yahoo Movies:

Tell us what you think! Hit us up on Twitter, Facebook, or Instagram, or leave your comments below.