'Time for the Jedi to End': Ultimate 'Star Wars' Fans Decode 'The Last Jedi' Trailer

Star Wars devotees come in every shape and size, and the best part about the annual Celebration gatherings is that they all come in costume. Following the release of The Last Jedi trailer last Friday, we roamed the halls of the Orlando convention center to query the galaxy’s most dedicated fans about the meaning of Luke Skywalker’s beguiling line, “It’s time for the Jedi to end.”

The cosplayers did not disappoint with their theories (watch above). Here’s a sampling:

—”I really think that they mean they’re going to have new form of Force user. Jedi and Sith are going to have to go away.”

—”I think he means the Jedi that were before have made many mistakes and their failures have led to this point”

—”I think it’s something new and I think Rey is part of that something new.”

—”I don’t think it means anything good by it, honestly.”

And as R2-D2 helpfully puts it, “Beep-beep, whirr, oooo.”

Yep, that definitely sounds plausible.

