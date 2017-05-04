Stormpilot Down! Sorry, 'Star Wars' Shippers, Poe and Finn Still Just Friends in 'The Last Jedi'

A long time ago, in a galaxy far, far away lived Stormpilot, an unlikely pair consisting of a soul-searching First Order Stormtrooper whisked away by an ace Resistance pilot. And they lived happily ever after.

Okay, that’s not exactly the plot of Star Wars: The Force Awakens, but the internet had a meme-tastic time with the burgeoning bromance between Finn (John Boyega) and Poe Dameron (Oscar Isaac). As anyone with a social media account can attest — shippers turned every frame the two shared into evidence of a romantic relationship, affectionately dubbing the duo “Stormpilot.”

Alas, last we saw, Finn was in a coma and Poe was, presumably, pining away on some mission with BB-8.

Yahoo Movies caught up with Boyega last month at Star Wars Celebration, and asked him the status of Finn and Poe in their next outing, Star Wars: The Last Jedi, which hits theaters in December.

“We’re inseparable at the end of the day. That’s my boy,” Boyega told us. “We’re definitely going to be getting into some action together in Last Jedi for sure.”

Just not that kind of action.

“We do talk about that,” a chuckling Lucasfilm President Kathleen Kennedy admitted at Celebration when asked about a potential romance between the two heroes, especially given Lucasfilm’s desire to have more representative characters in the Star Wars universe — including a key gay hero in recent novels. “But no, I don’t think you’ll see that in this one.”

But what about the next one? Sounds like someone left the door open for some steamy Stormpilot action in 2019’s Episode IX.

