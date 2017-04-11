Sean Bean Faces Consequences of Remote Airstrike in Tense Trailer for Revenge Thriller 'Drone' (Exclusive)





As debate rages on about the ethical and moral ramifications of drone warfare, a new thriller starring Sean Bean (The Lord of the Rings, The Martian) imagines the consequences of one such strike. In Drone (watch the exclusive trailer above), Bean plays Neil, a seemingly average suburban family man whose secret day job as a military contractor includes orchestrating pilot-less air attacks.

After a whistleblowing website exposes Neil’s identity, he’s visited by Imir, a Pakistani businessman (Patrick Sabongui) posing as a suitor interested in buying Neil’s boat. In truth, Imir’s wife and teenage daughter were civilian casualties in a missile attack launched by Neil, and Imir has come to handle a different type of business, setting the stage for a tense standoff between the two men.

(If you’re a cinephile like us, you’re already wondering if this will mark yet another chapter in Mr. Bean’s rich and widely celebrated history of onscreen deaths.)

Directed by Jason Borque from a script he cowrote with Paul A. Birkett, Drone also stars Mary McCormack, Maxwell Haynes, Joel David Moore, and Sharon Taylor. It opens in theaters May 26.

