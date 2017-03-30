'Saturday Night Fever' Director John Badham Talks 40th Anniversary Director's Cut with Restored Scenes

It’s been 40 years, but Saturday Night Fever director John Badham still remembers the moment he knew the low-budget disco movie he filmed in and around the streets of Brooklyn was about to become a big-time success story. The filmmaker — who got his start directing for TV before transitioning to features with 1976’s baseball comedy, The Bingo Long Traveling All-Stars & Motor Kings — had flown into New York for Fever‘s hometown opening. The previous week, Badham had attended a lavish premiere at L.A.’s famed Mann’s Chinese Theater, where the film had received a thunderingly mediocre reception. “It was a very quiet audience,” the 77-year-old director remembers. “Some people gave it no hope of lasting through the first weekend.”

Landing in New York, Badham made a beeline for a theater in Greenwich Village, where the long line for a 10 p.m. showing told a very different story. “My driver said, ‘I’ll have to drive around the block,’ and as we went, the line kept going and going and going. I walked into the lobby, and all the Paramount executives were jumping up and down. They were so excited. I just thought, Wow, this is something.”

Powered by John Travolta‘s career-defining performance as ambitious dancer Tony Manero, not to mention a chart-topping soundtrack with five classic Bee Gees tunes, Saturday Night Fever‘s status as a pop culture touchstone has endured for four decades. On May 2, the film will celebrate its 40th birthday in style with the Blu-ray debut of an all-new director’s cut supervised by Badham, followed by a Fathom Events-hosted theatrical premiere on May 7 and 10 in 700 theaters. Yahoo Movies spoke with Badham about Fever‘s legacy, the new scenes featured in the director’s cut, and the movie’s controversial rape sequence.

John Travolta is the center of attention on the dance floor in ‘Saturday Night Fever’:

People sometimes forget there’s more to Saturday Night Fever than disco — there’s a real emotional darkness at its core.

That’s absolutely true. People walk away with a memory of the music, and the great dancing, but the core of it is very dark. That’s the first thing that I noticed when I read the script. It appealed to me on that level first, and only then did I go, “Oh my God! This is a musical.”

The movie is a gritty, vibrant portrait of a vanished Brooklyn. In that way, it feels influenced by Sidney Lumet, who was a contemporary of yours.

To some people’s thinking, it’s not good to make a picture that lands you so specifically in an era, but we just made the choice that we were gonna buy clothes that were right off the rack, and treat it almost like a documentary of Brooklyn at the time. And certainly, Sidney Lumet is somebody that I admired. I also have to give a lot of thanks to Martin Scorsese. Mean Streets had a big influence on me. That’s one of the first films that I started thinking about as I was working on Saturday Night Fever.

How does the director’s cut differ from the theatrical release?

We were able to restore several scenes that had been eliminated from the original version. As will always happen right before a film is released, everybody gets really nervous, and we cut three or four relatively small scenes. We wanted to get the movie going and didn’t want it to run over two hours. So a few things went by the wayside that told us more about these characters. We have one new scene toward the end where Tony’s dad gets his job back, and he and his mom are really excited, jumping around in the kitchen and carrying on. Meanwhile, Travolta is just kind of standing in the corner sneering at this whole thing. It’s kind of wonderful because here is this happy moment in their lives, and he’s just really kind of cynical about the whole thing. That was part of the genius of Norman Wexler‘s script; he was able to show that our lives aren’t all happiness and light, and it also isn’t all dark. There are many ways life goes.

Is there a new Tony-specific scene that you’re particularly eager for people to see?

Early on in the film, after the first disco sequence, there’s a scene where he goes riding with his friends in the daytime, and he’s listening to them arguing about how you’ll never get anywhere in this life, and you’re just kind of stuck at the level that you’re at. He gets disgusted with them, and that’s all you hear in the original version of the movie. But in the scene that we put back in, he makes them stop the car; he gets out, they drive off without him, and he’s left standing overlooking the Verrazano Bridge. You can tell there’s a real connection just from the way he’s looking at it, and his fingers start drawing the lines of the extension bridge in the air. It’s a sweet moment that gives you a softer side of him after we’ve seen some of the tougher sides.

Read More