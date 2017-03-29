Matt Damon Told Academy Awards Accountant He’d Play Him in a Biopic If He Did ‘Something Incredible’

Matt Damon isn’t letting his archnemesis, Jimmy Kimmel, off the hook when it comes to February’s shocking Oscars climax, or “Envelopegate,” as it came to be known. The actor was at CinemaCon on Tuesday with two upcoming releases (Alexander Payne’s sci-fi comedy, Downsizing, and George Clooney’s darkly humorous period piece, Suburbicon), but we had to ask him whether he had sabotaged the host’s big night.

“Nobody needs to sabotage that guy — he does it all to himself,” Damon said, with tongue firmly in cheek (watch above). “I was very outspoken, and I did announce that he was going to blow it and ruin the show somehow. And he did.”

In truth, it wasn’t Kimmel who bungled the night’s biggest moment, which saw Faye Dunaway mistakenly announce La La Land as the Best Picture winner, when it was supposed to be Moonlight, after she and co-presenter Warren Beatty were given the wrong envelope.

Much of the blame for the snafu has gone to the academy’s accounting firm, PricewaterhouseCoopers and, more specifically, partner Brian Cullinan, the accountant who was seen tweeting backstage moments before the mishap … and who also bears an uncanny resemblance to Matt Damon.

“I met that guy and commented on it, [saying] ‘We look very similar,'” Damon said. “I said, ‘If you do something incredible, maybe I’ll play you in a movie.’ But I didn’t mean that.”

Read more from Yahoo Movies: