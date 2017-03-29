Zac Efron's 'Baywatch' Castmates Grade Him on His Drag Scene

Zac Efron will be showing off his insanely chiseled beach body when he co-stars opposite the equally ripped Dwayne Johnson in this May’s Baywatch, an action-comedy reboot of the 1990s TV series. But he’ll also be flaunting his feminine side, since at least one scene in the upcoming movie will have him dressing in drag while undercover.

Speaking to Yahoo Movies’ Kevin Polowy on the CinemaCon red carpet, Efron’s castmates Jon Bass, Kelly Rohrbach, and Priyanka Chopra confessed that, while the actor may not have found his Spanx and high heels to be altogether comfortable, he was a trooper throughout the transformation. Of course, as Bass says of his co-star, it helped that “the man is pure sex.” As for Efron himself, the actor said “it was my favorite day of filming.”

To hear more about the Baywatch stars’ reaction to Efron’s undercover outfit, check out our video above. The film hits theaters on May 26.

Related stories from Yahoo Movies: