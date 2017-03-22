'Baywatch' Trailer: Dwayne Johnson vs. Drug Dealers, Zac Efron, and an Ocean on Fire

Dwayne Johnson performs one of the most insane movie feats in recent memory, redirecting a submarine-launched torpedo that’s skimming across the Arctic ice with his bare hands, while he simultaneously steers his vehicle in next month’s The Fate of the Furious. But that’s not the only act of superheroic strength he’ll be pulling off in the coming months, as he’s also set to lead a team of lifeguards against the baddies of the beach in May’s Baywatch. As the film’s latest trailer (watch it above) indicates, he’ll be doing so while struggling to get along with his newest partner: Zac Efron.

In what may be its final full trailer (after this trailer, and this trailer), Johnson’s Baywatch commander proves less than pleased with Efron’s arrival — as well as unimpressed with the fresh-faced newbie’s Olympic-gold-medalist resume. They’ll obviously have to settle their differences in order to thwart a rash of incidents involving drugs and murder, all of which seem to point back to the nightclub owner played by Priyanka Chopra. No matter their undercover vigilante work, however, there’ll be plenty of time for light banter, slow-motion runs on the beach, and Herculean exploits by Johnson, who’ll show that even an ocean on fire can’t stop him from executing his professional summertime duties.

Looking to follow in the footsteps of 21 Jump Street and CHiPs by rebooting a goofy old TV show with lots of wink-wink action-comedy, Baywatch — co-starring Alexandra Daddario, Kelly Rohrbach, Ilfenesh Hadera, and Jon Bass — splashes into theaters on May 26.

