New ‘Baywatch’ Trailer: Dwayne Johnson Rocks the Beach and the Bad Guys, Including Priyanka Chopra

There are plenty of sequels coming this summer, but Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson will also attempt to breathe new life into an old small-screen favorite when he hits the beach for Baywatch. Joined by his San Andreas co-star Alexandra Daddario, as well as Zac Efron and his 24-pack abs, Johnson will aim to deliver some R-rated action-comedy thrills with this reboot of the popular David Hasselhoff series. The new red-band international trailer makes the upcoming film seem like a steroidal version of — as Efron puts it — that “entertaining, but far-fetched TV show.” Watch it above.

In the new clip, Johnson dubs his lifeguard crew “the elite of the elite.” That description apparently applies to more than beach-patrolling, as the shootouts, car chases and hand-to-hand combat that ensue make it clear that Baywatch will feature as many outrageous explosions as belly laughs. This is not to say it won’t be, first and foremost, a wild and woolly comedy, as confirmed by the plethora of NSFW one-liners tossed around by Johnson.

Co-starring Priyanka Chopra as a nightclub owner who seems to be wrapped up in a drug-dealing operation, as well as Kelly Rohrbach — as the slow-motion-running Pamela Anderson stand-in — Baywatch should be one of the multiplex’s hottest tickets when it crashes into theaters on May 26. You can watch its latest international trailer above.

