‘The Fate of the Furious’ Trailer: It’s Dwayne Johnson Versus Missile in Over-the-Top New Clip

As befits the Fast and Furious franchise, the eighth entry in the Vin Diesel-led series is guaranteed to push its auto-insanity to absurd new heights. That’s most definitely confirmed by the latest trailer for The Fate of the Furious, which is a thing of such over-the-top beauty that it actually features the sight of Dwayne Johnson hanging out of a speeding tank in order to redirect — with his hands! — a torpedo racing alongside. And that’s not even the clip’s money shot! Watch in wonder above.

Related: ‘Fast & Furious 6’ Co-Star Luke Evans on the Future of Owen Shaw and Helen Mirren’s Role

Suffice it to say, the film’s new promo proves that the next chapter in the long-running saga will hew closely to its gearhead template. The word “family” is intoned three separate times in the first 45 seconds of the trailer, which then proceeds to deliver all manner of road raging. There are hordes of remote-controlled cars being used as weapons on the streets of New York by Charlize Theron’s villain. There are cars shooting out of skyscrapers and driving on the frozen tundra. And there are cars turbo-boosting into the air to avoid being blown up by submarine-launched missiles. Oh, and fighter jets.

Pitting a turncoat Dom (Diesel) against his former comrades, the new clip gives us the first hint that there is more to Dom’s breaking bad than first appears. (“I got no choice!” he screams at one point.) As the Furious crew team up with Jason Statham’s dastardly Deckard Shaw to stop Dom and Theron from doing something very, very evil, The Fate of the Furious looks like it’ll be nonstop pedal-to-the-metal. Starring Diesel, Johnson, Theron, Statham, Kurt Russell, Helen Mirren, Chris “Ludacris” Bridges, Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, Scott Eastwood, and more, Fate — directed by F. Gary Gray — roars into theaters in the States on April 14.

Read more from Yahoo Movies:



