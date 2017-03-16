Dwayne Johnson's 'Skyscraper' Gets Summer 2018 Release Date

By Ashley Lee, The Hollywood Reporter

Universal and Legendary are readying to build a Skyscraper.

The Dwayne Johnson 3D action-thriller will hit theaters on July 13, 2018. It will open opposite Paramount’s animated feature Amusement Park, Columbia’s animated threequel Hotel Transylvania 3, and Warner Bros.’ New Line horror flick The Nun.

Johnson stars in the film as former FBI Hostage Rescue Team leader and U.S. war veteran Will Ford, who now assesses security for skyscrapers. On assignment in China he finds the tallest, safest building in the world suddenly ablaze, and he’s been framed for it. A wanted man on the run, Will must find those responsible, clear his name, and somehow rescue his family, who are trapped inside the building above the fire line.

Written and to be directed by Rawson Marshall Thurber (who also helmed Johnson’s comedy Central Intelligence), Skyscraper is being produced by Beau Flynn, Johnson, and Thurber, with Dany Garcia and Hiram Garcia as executive producers. Wendy Jacobson is co-producing.

The project sparked a bidding war last May, with bids quickly hitting the seven-figure mark. Legendary, acquired by Chinese conglomerate Dalian Wanda in January, came out on top, paying at least $3 million for the script alone. Production in China begins in August.





Johnson shared more about his character on Instagram: “My character is a disabled US War Vet and former FBI Hostage Rescue Team leader. This character is inspired by the thousands of disabled US veterans and war heroes I’ve had the honor of shaking hands with over the years. This character is also an homage to the everyday man and woman who, despite all odds, will dig deep and do everything possible to protect and save their family. Research for this film has been a real education for me (and that’s saying a lot considering my horrible freshman year GPA) from meeting with the world’s top skyscraper architects to spending amazing time with our US combat and disabled vets. Good thing I’m not afraid of heights. But at 4,000 ft it’s a different story.”

