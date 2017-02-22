The Oscar-Nominated Filmmaker Behind 'O.J.: Made in America' on His Oscar Night Plans and Why O.J. Still Matters

Since it debuted at the Sundance Film Festival last January, critics have been hailing Ezra Edelman’s five-part ESPN documentary O.J.: Made In America as one of the best films of the year. Nominated for an Oscar in the Best Documentary Feature category, the opus charts the rise and fall of an American icon from his glory days as a beloved football hero and pitchman to his darkest hours following the double murders of his ex-wife Nicole Brown Simpson and her friend Ron Goldman on June 12, 1994, and the trial that followed. On another level, it is also an allegory about race, unrest, media, and fame in America. At times, it’s hard to look at, but it’s even harder to look away — a feeling that’s eerily reminiscent of that infamous televised white Bronco chase.

Whatever you thought you knew about the O.J. Simpson story, this film will make you think again, and more deeply, about the trial of the century and all of the players involved, many of whom Edelman, 42, tracked down and interviewed. “I wasn’t out to assign blame. I wasn’t out to say, ‘You f—ed up,’ ” Edelman says. “It was just like, ‘Here’s the story. And by the way, it’s history, and you’re a part of it.’ ”

Where were you in the summer of 1994?

I was in Washington, home for the summer after my sophomore year in college. I mean, June 12 itself was meaningless. I couldn’t tell you my memory of hearing about the murders.

Do you remember watching the Bronco chase?

Oh, yeah. Friends were coming over to watch the NBA finals, and so there were a lot of people at my house. We turned on the TV to watch — and there was O.J. in his white Bronco on the 405, and it was sort of stunning to see a guy who — I mean, it was O.J. I had the same feeling about him that I’m sure millions of people did. So, there was the immediate dissonance of, “Well, it’s not possible that he’s responsible for this.” It was just bizarre, surreal circumstances. And, frankly, at a certain point while that was going on, the game was going to start, and I remember a few people being glued to the TV watching O.J. And I was like, “OK, I’m going to go downstairs now to the other TV.” I was more interested in the game.

You’ve talked about what O.J. meant to you as a kid. What did you like about him?

I was a huge sports fan as a kid, and I played a lot of schoolyard football. I was five years old when he retired from football, so it’s not as if I watched him play in real time. But [I saw] the highlights of him playing for the Buffalo Bills. I was very attracted to just him as this athletic god: The balletic way he made his way down a football field was very alluring to someone who was fascinated by sports and athletes. Being in an airport terminal with that ongoing traffic, and [experiencing] that feeling I would have of, “Alright, I’m going to be like O.J.,” and you kind of dodge and bob and weave through these people. That was a very clear thing I remember thinking and doing. From a representation standpoint, there also weren’t that many black people on TV. For me, O.J. was this wonderfully benign, amusing presence on my television, whether it was in Hertz commercials or going to the movies and seeing Naked Gun.

I don’t follow football, but I watched O.J. run down that field, and it was beautiful. Were you trying to make the film for sports lovers as well as for viewers who don’t care about football?

I think it’s very important to have people reconnect with that beauty and appreciate those gifts. You’re seeing them for the first time and you can go, “I get it.” Part of it is reconnecting with him emotionally and understanding the hold he had over people. [It’s important] to see how handsome and charming he is, the superficial beauty. Essentially, to be seduced by him all over again…. It’s not as if I needed to restore that for the sake of fairness. It’s to help explain why people were aligned with him and in such disbelief. You needed to understand that. To go back and see this guy, the goodness, the seeming purity of him, was very important to me.

