Watch a Supercut of Every Best Visual Effects Oscar Winner

Hard to believe, but the dancing penguins in Mary Poppins were once considered a cutting-edge special effect. In 1964, the Disney classic became the second-ever film to win the Academy Award for Best Visual Effects, most recently awarded to Ex Machina. In our latest Oscars supercut, Yahoo Movies takes a look at all the past winners of the Best Visual Effects Award, including such landmarks as Star Wars, Jurassic Park, The Matrix, and Avatar. Watch the video above.

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has recognized the importance of special effects since the very first year of the Academy Awards, when 1929’s Best Picture winner, Wings, picked up an additional award for Best Engineering Effects. Throughout the 1940s and 1950s, visual and sound effects were grouped together in a Special Effects category, with winners like Cecil B. DeMille’s 1956 epic The Ten Commandments. In 1963, the categories were split into Best Visual Effects and Best Sound Editing, both of which are still awarded to this day.

This year’s competition for the Best Visual Effects Oscar is particularly stiff, as the nominees include Deepwater Horizon, Doctor Strange, The Jungle Book, Kubo and the Two Strings, and Rogue One: A Star Wars Story. As seen in the video above, the Star Wars franchise already has three wins under its belt — can they make it No. 4?



Check out how Star Wars has fared at the Oscars through the years:

