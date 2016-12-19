1 / 50

50. ‘Ghostbusters’

Weighted down by a massive effects budget and the baggage of a thousand Internet trolls, this summer comedy was nonetheless a sublime slice of spooky silliness, with Kate McKinnon and Chris Hemsworth delivering two of the year’s funniest performances. - Gwynne Watkins (Photo: Columbia)

The 50 Best Movies of 2016

In a year dominated by politics, Hollywood provided plenty of movies worth escaping to in theaters. It was a banner year for animation (Zootopia, Moana, Kubo and the Two Strings, plus a handful of others); superheroes like Deadpool, Doctor Strange, and Black Panther made strong cinematic debuts; the musical returned (again) with La La Land; and art houses stayed busy with indie hits like Moonlight and The Lobster.

But perhaps the greatest piece of evidence that 2016 was a stellar year for movies came in our attempt to name its 50 best. That’s 10 more titles than we picked last year, and we still had a tough time narrowing down the list. We cut ourselves off at 50, which you can get a look at by clicking through above.

