The 50 Best Movies of 2016

In a year dominated by politics, Hollywood provided plenty of movies worth escaping to in theaters. It was a banner year for animation (Zootopia, Moana, Kubo and the Two Strings, plus a handful of others); superheroes like Deadpool, Doctor Strange, and Black Panther made strong cinematic debuts; the musical returned (again) with La La Land; and art houses stayed busy with indie hits like Moonlight and The Lobster.

But perhaps the greatest piece of evidence that 2016 was a stellar year for movies came in our attempt to name its 50 best. That’s 10 more titles than we picked last year, and we still had a tough time narrowing down the list. We cut ourselves off at 50, which you can get a look at by clicking through above.