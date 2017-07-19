'Mission: Impossible 6' Director Shares Photo of Alec Baldwin On the Set

Movies take a long time to make, and in the ever-more-crowded cinematic marketplace, it’s tough to keep fans buzzing about upcoming projects. Hence, the deluge of social-media posts now spilling out from various big-screen tentpoles, including Deadpool 2, which continues to master the online-promotional form. Also leading that pack is Christopher McQuarrie’s Mission: Impossible 6, the still-untitled latest outing for Tom Cruise’s super-spy Ethan Hunt. Over the past month, we’ve seen numerous photos from the set, not only of Cruise and his espionage buddies, but also of his fearsome female co-stars. A new photo now proves that yet another famous member has rejoined the team.





In director McQuarrie’s most recent Instagram post (above), fans can see that Alec Baldwin has signed up for Mission: Impossible 6. He’s undoubtedly reprising his role as CIA Director Alan Hunley, who first appeared in 2015’s Mission: Impossible — Rogue Nation, although that’s about all we can glean from the image, which shows him wearing a suit while standing on an airport runway in front of a giant cargo plane. Perhaps his very serious expression indicates that he’s fed up with Cruise’s Hunt for breaking protocol and going his own way to stop an international threat?

For now, moviegoers can rest assured that Mission: Impossible 6 will be a family affair, reuniting many of the characters who’ve populated its saga over the past decade-plus. The film itself arrives in theaters on July 27, 2018.

