Alec Baldwin's Weird and Wonderful Idea for 'The Boss Baby' Merchandise

Typically with family movies, merchandising is sold around the release of the film. When Yahoo Movies interviewed the cast of The Boss Baby, our Khail Anonymous asked what kind of merchandise they’d like to be sold. Things got weird!

Alec Baldwin has some good ideas for ‘The Boss Baby’ merchandise (Photo: Yahoo Movies) More

“I think there should be a Boss Baby alarm clock,” suggested Baldwin. “I think we should have the Boss Baby as an Amazon Echo. Like a thing that stands. It would weirdly be a certain size, not be a little toy, but have it be like a foot-and-a-half high.”

“Like a baby, like the size of a baby,” Baldwin pointed out. “Boss baby going, ‘Time to wake up now. Time to get up now.’ Or whatever we’d come up with. I think the Boss Baby alarm clock would be good. Or a Boss Baby Amazon echo kind of thing. Where [you ask] ‘Where should we go for Italian food?’ when you’re in L.A. [And the Boss baby would reply] ‘Where should you go for Italian food in L.A.? You idiot!'”

