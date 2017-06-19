Meet the Women of 'Mission: Impossible 6'

As Wonder Woman continues to slay at the box office, the director of Mission: Impossible 6 is shining a spotlight on his own wonder women. This weekend, Christopher McQuarrie tweeted a photo of the film’s female stars together on location (above). From left to right, the pic shows Vanessa Kirby, Angela Bassett, Rebecca Ferguson, and Michelle Monaghan.

M:I—6, starring Tom Cruise as IMF (Impossible Mission Force) special agent Ethan Hunt, is the follow-up to McQuarrie’s hugely successful 2015 installment, Mission: Impossible — Rogue Nation. Ferguson is reprising her role from that film as butt-kicking rogue agent Ilsa Faust (though McQuarrie is keeping his lips sealed about her allegiances; when asked by a fan on Twitter, “Will Ilsa join the IMF?” the writer-director replied, “Only if she wants to.”). Monaghan will return as Ethan’s wife, Julia Meade, a major character in 2006’s Mission: Impossible III who reappeared briefly in the fourth film, 2011’s Ghost Protocol. Bassett will reportedly play the director of the CIA. Kirby has a lead role, but details are unknown. Also unknown: the role of one female cast member missing from the photo, Sherlock actress Sian Brooke.

Plot details are still largely under wraps for Mission: Impossible 6, beyond the fact that it features a stunt sequence that took Cruise a year of training. The movie, which also stars Henry Cavill along with recurring cast members Simon Pegg, Ving Rhames, Alec Baldwin, and Sean Harris, hits theaters in July 2018.

