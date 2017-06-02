Tom Cruise Reveals Title and Other Details for ‘Top Gun’ Sequel

At a London junket for The Mummy, Tom Cruise sat down with Scott Evans of Access Hollywood and talked Top Gun. More precisely, he talked about the upcoming sequel to the 1986 smash hit. Not only did Cruise reveal the title to the sequel, but he also gave some details, though not too much, about the film.

Cruise said the sequel will not simply be called Top Gun 2. He didn’t want a number. He didn’t need a number. Instead the film will be called Top Gun: Maverick. Cruise also had some good news for fans of the first film.

“Stylistically it’s going to be the same … the same score from Harold Faltermeyer,” Cruise said. He later added, “It’s going to be a competition film like the first one … in the same vein, the same tone as the first one. But it’s a progression for Maverick.”

Cruise also said, and this could come as no surprise at all, there will be aircraft carriers and jets. Evans really pushed to find out if there are any drones in the new film, but Cruise wouldn’t answer, saying only that there are jets.

