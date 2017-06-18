Box Office: 'Cars 3' Beats 'Wonder Woman' With $53.5M; 'All Eyez on Me' Nabs $27M

Despite signs of franchise fatigue, Pixar and Disney's Cars 3 dominated the road at the North American box office.

The threequel opened to an estimated $53.5 million from 4,256 theaters, enough to beat ruling champ Wonder Woman. Overseas, Cars 3 debuted to $21.3 million from its first handful of territories for a global start of $74.8 million.

Make no mistake, Wonder Woman continued to impress, falling a scant 30 percent in the U.S. to $40.8 million for a domestic total of $274.6 million. The Warner Bros. movie, directed by Patty Jenkins, enjoyed one of the best third weekends in history for a superhero film.

Cars 3 nabbed an A CinemaScore. That means all 18 Pixar films have received some variation of the top grade. It is also the 16th Pixar film to open at No. 1.

At the same time, Cars 3 came in 19 percent behind the $66.1 million debut of Cars 2 in 2011 on its way to earning $562.1 million worldwide. Cars, which hit theaters in 2006, opened to $60.1 million in its North American debut before topping out at $462.2 million worldwide.

The threequel follows the legendary Lightning McQueen (Owen Wilson) as he's pushed out of the sport he loves by a new generation of blazing-fast racers. He enlists the help of a young race technician (voice of Cristela Alonzo) to help him get back in the game.

The other big headline of the weekend was the Tupac Shakur biopic All Eyez on Me, directed by Benny Boom. The movie, landing at No. 3, came in ahead expectations with $27.1 million from 2,471 theaters.

Lionsgate’s Codeblack Films partnered with Lionsgate on the movie, which was released on what would have been the iconic rapper's 46th birthday. Named after Shakur's fourth studio album, the movie includes over a dozen songs from his music catalog.

The biopic, starring Demetrius Shipp Jr., grabbed an A CinemaScore. The cast also includes Kat Graham, who plays Jada Pinkett-Smith, who was close to Shukar. (Pinkett-Smith says the movie is "deeply hurtful.")

The Mummy followed at No. 4 with $1.9 million from 4,034 locations for a domestic total of $5.5 through Sunday.

The news was rough for Sony's raunchy female comedy, Rough Night. The R-rated movie fell flat with $8.1 million from 3,162 theaters. The $20 millionmovie stars Scarlett Johansson, Ilana Glazer, Kate McKinnon, Jillian Bell and Zoë Kravitz as a group of friends who gather for a weekend-long bachelorette bash. Lucia Aniello helmed the film, and is the first female director in two decades to direct an R-rated movie.

In a surprise upset, Rough Night was beat by the femme-centric shark thriller 47 Meters Down, starring Mandy Moore and Claire Holt. The film, the first major title from Byron Allen's distribution venture Entertainment Studios, grossed $11 million from 2,270 theaters to land at No. 5.

Rough Night received a C-plus CinemaScore, and 47 Meters, a C.

Watch: Cars 3 Cast Explains Why There Are No Humans Around