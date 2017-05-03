Mark Hamill Plays Vader and Surprises 'Star Wars' Fans for Charity Prank

Mark Hamill is always game to prank some Star Wars fans for charity. Before The Force Awakens opened, the Luke Skywalker actor went undercover as a Stormtrooper on Hollywood Boulevard as part of the Omaze campaign for Lucasfilm’s charitable initiative “Star Wars: Force for Change.” Now there’s a new Omaze campaign tied to The Last Jedi (in theaters Dec. 15), and Hamill is back in full trickster mode.

In the video above, a group of “super fans” are assembled to re-enact famous scenes from A New Hope, The Empire Strikes Back, and The Force Awakens. The fans think they’re participating in a video to celebrate the 40th anniversary of Star Wars (which hit theaters on May 25, 1977), and they have no idea that Luke Skywalker himself is literally lurking behind them — or, in some cases, playing the scene with them. (Unsurprisingly, Hamill’s Darth Vader impression is on point.) The look on the fans’ faces when they realize what’s going on is priceless, but even better is watching Hamill riff on his own classic moments. “Noooo, that’s impossible! You can’t be Dad Vader!” he shouts in the “I am your father scene.” And when a fan playing Rey hands him his lightsaber: “That came with a hand, did you bring that too, Natalie?”

To donate to Force for Change (which benefits UNICEF and Starlight Children’s Foundation), and be entered to win lunch with Mark Hamill and tickets to an advance screening of The Last Jedi, visit the Omaze page.

Star Wars cosplayers react to the ‘Last Jedi’ trailer:

