How Carrie Fisher Helped Create the 'Star Wars' Legend

“I got in character and I never got out again — and really, I’ve tried everything.” — Carrie Fisher on ‘Good Morning America,’ 2015

In the wake of Carrie Fisher’s passing, many a tribute has reminded us that she was more than just Princess Leia. And it’s true: She was a prodigiously gifted writer and performer, accomplishments that are all the more impressive in light in her tabloid childhood, her addictions, and her bipolar disorder. But Princess Leia was much more than a series of uncomfortable costumes and comical hairdos from Fisher’s youth. The actress went to great (and sometimes futile) lengths to transform Leia from a two-dimensional cartoon into someone sympathetic and heroic. And when Fisher realized that she would always be remembered first and foremost as Princess Leia, she embraced that thorny legacy — and re-shaped it, telling the story of Star Wars in her own inimitable way. Through her hilarious anecdotes and penetrating observations, the making of Star Wars became its own legend — a story that seemed to tell itself, even as Fisher was doctoring the script.

Carrie Fisher was 19 when she was cast in Star Wars, and was so nervous about her first big movie role that she remembered keeping her head down and agreeing to everything. “I kept thinking they were going to realize their big mistake soon about hiring me,” she told J.W. Rinzler in an interview for 2007’s The Making of Star Wars. After the first film opened and Star Wars mania tore through the land, making instant celebrities of Fisher and her co-stars, she became more assertive. In the behind-the-scenes recordings taken by the publicity department during the shooting of the second film (as documented in Rinzler’s The Making of Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back), she expressed her frustration that Leia was not a fully developed character.

“She is more of a caricature and is somewhat one-dimensional,” Fisher said in a videotaped interview from 1979. “It’s not really possible to write out a list of Princess Leia’s likes and dislikes. I do know her favorite color, though — it’s white. She wears white all the time. But that doesn’t help me much.”

Fisher tried to give her character more nuance, but it wasn’t easy, in part because director Irvin Kershner apparently didn’t think Leia was that important. This is abundantly clear from a fly-on-the-wall audiotape, recorded during the shooting of one of the film’s big scenes: the one in which Han Solo is encased in carbonite. Rinzler transcribed the tape, which shows how Kershner rewrote the scene in collaboration with Harrison Ford right before they were scheduled to shoot (resulting in the famous “I love you/I know” exchange). When Ford came to Fisher with the changes, she was incensed — understandably so, because Ford had been given the opportunity to rework Han Solo and Leia’s parts, and Fisher hadn’t been granted the same courtesy.

“You wrote this other part without me… There’s nothing Leia can bargain for. There’s nothing I can do,” Fisher complained. She asked for more agency (“I could slap Lando or something”) but her suggestions weren’t treated with the same seriousness as Ford’s. (Ironically, as alluded to above, Fisher would later become one of Hollywood’s most in-demand script doctors. Ford would not.) The biggest slap in the face came out of earshot; later, as Kershner was describing the situation to first Assistant Director David Tomblin, he said, “Carrie went crazy.”

This is what Fisher was up against, as the only woman with a leading role in the original trilogy (and one of the only women on set, period). She was the first person to take Princess Leia seriously, and managed to convey that in her performance despite being constantly shut down, treated — as she told Kershner — like “the bimbo.”

When Jedi went into production, she gave it another shot, urging George Lucas to give her “some sort of drinking problem.”

“I said, ‘Leia lost her parents and planet in the first film and in the second a very close friend lost his hand and her first boyfriend was frozen,’” she recalled in The Making of Star Wars: Return of the Jedi. “‘By the third movie, I must be totally exhausted. I’ve been chased for who knows how many years.’ I figure I’m ready to go, ‘Hey, guys, I can’t do this anymore. I’m going to get my hair done. You handle it.’ And I book myself into a convent.”

