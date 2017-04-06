Mark Hamill Plays Han Solo in 'Bad Lip Reading' Version of 'Star Wars: The Force Awakens'

Remember how Mark Hamill does an amazing Harrison Ford impression? The Luke Skywalker actor finally gets to play Han Solo in a new, super-hilarious episode of the web series Bad Lip Reading, made up of scenes from Star Wars: The Force Awakens (watch it above).

Made by an anonymous video producer in Texas, Bad Lip Reading overdubs video clips with new, semi-nonsensical dialogue to match the lip movements onscreen. The show previous tackled all three flims from the original trilogy, but they might have outdone themselves with Episode VII.

An accomplished voice actor in his own right (he’s best known for playing the Joker in the Batman animated universe), Hamill knocks it out of the park with his surly take on Old Han. If you’ve only got a minute, just watch up to the ridiculous conversation between Han and Leia, which is worth the price of admission. (The voice actress who plays the late Carrie Fisher isn’t credited, but the video is dedicated to Fisher’s memory). Other highlights include Chewbacca and BB-8 speaking in human voices; grumpy Han threatening to “turn this ship around;” Kylo Ren going full emo; Admiral Akbar channeling Beaker from The Muppets; and a new version of the film’s most devastating scene, this time with finger puppets.

'Star Wars: The Force Awakens 3D' Exclusive Clip: Rey Fights Kylo (Commentary):

