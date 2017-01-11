Mark Hamill Can Do a Really Good Harrison Ford Impression

Mark Hamill returned to The Nerdist podcast and chatted about that Star Wars role of his, Luke Skywalker. Hamill and its host, Chris Hardwick, talked specifically about his audition process for the part, and Hamill busted out a great Harrison Ford impression.

“You test for the movie with only eight pages,” said Hamill, referring to his audition process. “And you can’t figure out whether it’s a parody, is it serious? Whatever it is. … I mean, there was true humor in it.” Hamill then proceeds to drop his voice down to a Ford-level octave. “It was like, ‘Hey, you know, I did my part of the bargain, and now I’m going to drop you off and let you go.’”

Hamill also gave his perspective on why Luke Skywalker is an important Star Wars character, out of proportion to his role in the plot.

“I wasn’t 6’2”, you know, a perfectly fit specimen,” he said. “You’re right, I was kind of a geek, with no discernible skills. But I thought that was reassuring. … Now, the kids might be a little wary of Han Solo. He’s swaggery, and he’s a rogue and a pirate and all that. And the princess is royalty, and Darth Vader is scary. Of all the characters, Luke is the most accessible in terms of a 9-year-old going, ‘Oh yeah, I can I hang out with him and not be intimidated.”

Hamill acknowledged that he shares Luke Skywalker’s geekiness. “I think you’re the only cast member of Star Wars, where if you hadn’t gotten it, would have gone to a Star Wars convention,” Hardwick noted.

“Absolutely, oh, of course,” agreed Hamill. “I would be the one who would go, ‘Hey, you guys, look! I’m a mask on the back of a Kellogg’s Corn Flakes!’ The look on Harrison’s face. The look of disgust and disdain…”

