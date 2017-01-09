Mark Hamill Performs Donald Trump Tweet as The Joker

By Aaron Couch, The Hollywood Reporter

Ask, and Mark Hamill shall deliver.

Hamill has recorded himself in character as The Joker reading a New Year’s Eve tweet from president-elect Donald Trump that turned heads at the time.

“Happy New Year to all, including to my many enemies and those who have fought me and lost so badly they just don’t know what to do. Love!” Trump tweeted.

The tweet caught the attention of comedian (and brother of Patton Oswalt) Matt Oswalt, who tweeted, “this sounds like something the Joker would say right before releasing a swarm of killer bees into Gotham.”

Almost as soon as Oswalt sent the tweet, fans began asking Hamill on Twitter to read the tweet as The Joker, the supervillain he has voiced in Batman animated projects since 1992.

On Saturday, Hamill retweeted Oswalt’s tweet and then shared a recording of himself reading the tweet as the Joker.





this sounds like something the Joker would say right before releasing a swarm of killer bees into Gotham https://t.co/SyKsCHvyuh — Matt Oswalt (@MattOswaltVA) December 31, 2016





Happy New Year to all, including to my many enemies and those who have fought me and lost so badly they just don’t know what to do. Love! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 31, 2016





Detractors of the President-elect have at times joked there are similarities between Trump and a supervillain, such as when he appeared in a rare photograph with reclusive Marvel CEO Ike Perlmutter on Dec. 28 in an image that looked rather shady.

Hamill himself has regularly been critical of Trump on Twitter, and as he captioned the Joker recording, “The Trumpster quote #1,” it’s likely there are more recordings to come.

