'Long Strange Trip' Trailer: First Look at the Epic Grateful Dead Documentary (Exclusive)

It’s hard to believe there has not yet been a definitive documentary about the Grateful Dead, the seminal, cultishly followed jam-band. That omission stands to be corrected with this summer’s Long Strange Trip. And Deadheads will get their money’s worth: The film runs an impressive 241 minutes.

You can get your first look at Long Strange Trip in the exclusive trailer above.

Directed by Amir Bar-Lev (The Tillman Story, My Kid Could Paint That) and produced by Martin Scorsese (you already know), Long Strange Trip culls new interviews, never-seen-before footage, concert performances, acid flashbacks, and more to tell the untold story of the Grateful Dead, from their conception in Palo Alto, California, to the 1995 death of de facto leader Jerry Garcia and beyond.

“It’s not up to us to define the Grateful Dead, it’s a living breathing thing,” Garcia says in the preview. “That’s one of the parts of its magic.”

Long Strange Trip attempts to capture that magic for posterity.

The documentary will be in theaters May 26 and on Amazon Prime June 2.

