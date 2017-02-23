Netflix Scoops Up Martin Scorsese Gangster Movie 'The Irishman'

Martin Scorsese and Andrew Garfield on the set of ‘Silence’ (Photo: Studiocanal)

By Mia Galuppo, The Hollywood Reporter

Martin Scorsese‘s The Irishman has made the move to Netflix.

The streamer has picked up the rights to the long-gestating gangster movie, which was originally set up at Paramount, sources confirm.

The Irishman will see the director reunite with Robert De Niro, Joe Pesci, and Al Pacino.

Steve Zaillian adapted The Irishman from Charles Brandt‘s book I Heard You Paint Houses, which chronicles the exploits of Frank Sheeran, a high-ranking Teamsters official with ties to the Bufalino crime family. Shortly before his death in 2003, Sheeran confessed that he killed fellow Teamster leader Jimmy Hoffa, whose body has never been found. He also claimed that it was Hoffa who wanted John F. Kennedy killed.

In Cannes, STX prevailed in a heated bidding war to pick up the film’s foreign rights for $50 million, with Paramount attached to handle the domestic distribution. Mexican financier Gaston Pavlovich’s Fabrica de Cinefully planned to finance the $100 million movie.

An official start date has not yet been set for the project, which was first announced back in 2008.

The news that The Irishman left Paramount comes on the heels of the major announcement that Brad Grey was exiting the studio as chairman and CEO. Paramount handled the release of Scorsese’s last movie, the religious drama Silence.

