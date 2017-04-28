2017 Summer Movie Preview: 40 Must-See Films (With Exclusive Photos!)
Love, war, hip-hop, superheroes, and a whole bunch of funny ladies. Those will be some of the dominant themes at the movies this summer. Battles will rage in Dunkirk, Detroit, and the Planet of the Apes. Wonder Woman, Spider-Man, and the Guardians of the Galaxy will save the day. And Amy Schumer (Snatched), Amy Poehler (The House), Jessica Williams (Incredible Jessica James), Queen Latifah (Girls Trip), and Scarlett Johansson (Rough Night) will add some much-needed comedic relief. Here are our 40 most anticipated films for the upcoming season.