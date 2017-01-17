Martin Scorsese: 10 Movies He's Considered Making...But We'll Probably Never See

By Oliver Lyttelton, Yahoo Movies

Martin Scorsese’s latest film, Silence, about two Jesuit missionaries in search of a missing colleague in 17th century Japan, is a longtime passion project for the master filmmaker. In development since 1990, it was nearly shot eight years ago with a different cast, including Daniel Day-Lewis, before reaching theaters this past weekend with Andrew Garfield, Adam Driver, and Liam Neeson in key roles.

After more than 25 years, Scorsese can finally scratch Silence off his to-do list, but it’s just one of many, many films in Scorsese’s queue waiting to move forward. He’s a serial attachee to projects, only a fraction of which ever get under way — in just the past few years, he’s been linked to biopics of Evel Knievel, The Ramones, George Washington, Mike Tyson, and Leonard Bernstein, plus period serial killer tale The Devil In The White City. To mark the release of Silence, we’ve picked out ten other intriguing projects from the archives that the director developed, but ultimately didn’t see through.

Gershwin

Soon after 1980’s Raging Bull, Scorsese nearly made another biopic, albeit one that would have been very different: the life story of the legendary composer George Gershwin. Scorsese’s Taxi Driver writer Paul Schrader was going to write the script, but the pair fell out over a different project, a proposed remake of Hollywood melodrama The Bad And The Beautiful. John Guare (Six Degrees Of Separation) was brought on instead, and it was close to production in 1993, with Richard Dreyfuss and Robert De Niro linked, but it was scrapped when the studio wanted him to focus on a different project…

Dino

Scorsese has said that when he turned the Gershwin script in, Warner Bros’ response was, “We’d rather have one on Dean Martin,” and ultimately he gave in, saying that he and Goodfellas screenwriter Nicholas Pileggi “killed ourselves working on that script.” An all-star cast was lined up for the would-be biopic of the singer, actor, comedian, and Rat Pack stalwart, with Tom Hanks as Martin, Jim Carrey as Jerry Lewis, John Travolta as Frank Sinatra, Hugh Grant as Peter Lawford, and Adam Sandler as Joey Bishop. But when legal and script issues held it up, Scorsese made Gangs Of New York instead.

Theodora and Justinian

The Last Temptation Of Christ is probably the closest Scorsese’s come to a swords-and-sandals historical epic, but he had a project that came close to being the real deal in the early 1990s: a film at Universal about Theodora, the 6th century Byzantine empress, and her husband, Justinian. It potentially would have been another religious film, like Last Temptation and Silence (both Theodora and Justinian are saints in the Eastern Orthodox Church). Most intriguing is that it was set to be written by legendary man of letters Gore Vidal. Sadly, the film never materialized; Vidal never wrote another produced film after 1989.

Jesus In New York

The Last Temptation Of Christ proved to be one of the most controversial (and best) films of Scorsese’s career, but Scorsese had actually considered making a film of the story of Jesus much earlier in his career. He told Catholic journal Commonweal recently that, in the early 1960s, he “thought of making a film of the Gospel, but set on the Lower East Side, in the tenements, in modern dress.” But the director changed his plans after seeing another Biblical epic from a master filmmaker: “I saw Pasolini’s The Gospel According To Matthew, and I said, ‘No, there’s no way for me to do it.’ ”

Bury My Heart At Wounded Knee

Scorsese never got to work with one of the greatest movie stars, Marlon Brando, but they did come close. After his breakthrough film Mean Streets, Scorsese was developing an adaptation of Dee Brown’s seminal history of the Native American people during the 19th century, Bury My Heart At Wounded Knee, which was to have starred Brando (the Native American cause being famously close to Brando’s heart, having sent activist Sacheen Littlefeather to pick up his Oscar for The Godfather as a protest). Alas, the project stalled (it was eventually made as a 2007 HBO movie), and Scorsese made Taxi Driver instead.