'Logan' Director James Mangold Is Asked About Black-and-White Version, Replies He's 'Working On It!'

Logan is earning some of the best reviews a comic-book movie has ever received, in large part thanks to its grown-up, grim-beyond-grim tone. On the heels of George Miller’s recently released Mad Max: Black and Chrome edition, and given that the film has spent the past few months stoking anticipation for its debut by posting various striking black-and-white photos online, it’s only natural for fans to wonder if a black-and-white version of the superhero saga could be in the cards. According to the film’s director on Twitter, the answer is a most definite yes.

@freakwithamouth Good to know… working on it! — Mangold (@mang0ld) March 1, 2017









As you can see from the above exchanges (per Collider), when asked about a monochromatic version of Logan, director James Mangold replied in the affirmative about the chances of one day seeing such a cut. The fact that the filmmaker twice made sure to let moviegoers know that he’s “working on it” surely indicates it’s on his wish list, too.

Another advantage of a black-and-white edition: the upcoming blockbuster’s rampant bloodshed a bit more palatable to certain audience members — as well as further amplify its dour, gritty, unforgiving mood.

For now, however, fans will have to enjoy Wolverine Given Hugh Jackman’s latest (and supposedly final) outing as the mutant X-Men member a black-and-white re-do isn’t an out-of-left field idea. in all his technicolor glory when the film slices its way into theaters this Friday.

‘Logan’ stars Hugh Jackman and Patrick Stewart on the violence, R rating, and Professor X’s ‘Potty Mouth’:

