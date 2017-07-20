'Kingsman: The Golden Circle' Trailer Bridges Cultural Divide Between British and American Spies

Though it would have seemed like a natural fit for the summer movie season, Kingsman: The Golden Circle — Matthew Vaughn’s sequel to his 2014 hit, about an organization of badass British spies — won’t blast into theaters until September. That gives it plenty of time for hype, including at this weekend’s Comic-Con, where it hopes to make a big impression with the genre-movie faithful. In advance of its San Diego pitch, we all can get a look at a brand-new trailer (following its first two), in both green- (for all audiences; watch it above) and red-band (NSFW; watch it below) form.

Both versions make clear that Vaughn’s sequel will be focusing on the team-up between Taran Egerton’s British hero Eggsy and his American counterparts, the Statesmen — led by Jeff Bridges’s whiskey-loving boss, and including Channing Tatum’s cowboy and Pedro Pascal’s lassoing agent — after the Kingsman’s HQ is blown up by Julianne Moore’s villainess. The precise nature of Moore’s dastardly scheme remains, for now, unknown, although with a cast that also includes Mark Strong, Halle Berry, Elton John, and Colin Firth — whose eye-patched Harry Hart will return from the grave — the action extravaganza surely will deliver star power.

Kingsman: The Golden Circle arrives in theaters on September 22, 2017. You can see its latest promos above and below.

