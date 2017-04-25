'Kingsman: The Golden Circle' Trailer: Channing Tatum, Colin Firth, and More Wild Spy Games

You can’t keep a successful spy franchise down, which is why we’re soon set to receive Kingsman: The Golden Circle, a follow-up to 2015’s surprise hit Kingsman: The Secret Service, which grossed an impressive $414 million at the global box-office. This second go-round in the over-the-top series will again put Taron Egerton’s hood-turned-espionage-badass Eggsy back to work — this time, with a little help from his international compatriots.

In the debut trailer for Matthew Vaughn’s sequel, which is light on dialogue, but heavy on cheeky, gadget-heavy action, we see Eggsy discover the charred ruins of what appears to be Kingsman HQ. Who’s responsible for this crime is left unstated, although we know that Egerton’s hero will be squaring off against a criminal mastermind played by Julianne Moore and will also be teaming up with the Statesman — the U.S. counterparts to the Kingsman, who count among their ranks Halle Berry, Channing Tatum, and the Dude himself, Jeff Bridges.

Oh, and if that weren’t enough star power for this promo, we also get a closing look at Colin Firth’s thought-to-be-dead Harry Hart, whose resurrection was teased by the actor months ago. As the trailer’s Frank Sinatra soundtrack makes clear, Eggsy will be doing things his way in Kingsman: The Golden Circle, which arrives in theaters on Sept. 22.

