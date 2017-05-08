'Kingsman: The Golden Circle' Trailer: Jeff Bridges Serves Up Some Kentucky Bourbon (on Derby Day!)

Kingsman: The Golden Circle will serve up a fresh dose of British espionage action in Matthew Vaughn’s upcoming sequel, but with a twist: This time, hero Eggsy (Taron Egerton) will team up with his counterparts across the pond, the Statesmen, in a multinational fight against Julianne Moore’s villain. To herald that trans-Atlantic partnership, one of the U.K. team’s Kentucky cousins has shared a new look at the role the Bluegrass State — and its favorite beverage — will play in the film.

Coinciding with Saturday’s 143rd running of the Kentucky Derby, Jeff Bridges visited the famed Churchill Downs racetrack to deliver the “Riders Up!” call for the main event — and then shared a new sneak peek (via Facebook) at The Golden Circle (watch it above). Bridges plays the head of the Statesmen, the American covert intelligence agency including Channing Tatum’s shotgun-wielding agent. On Derby Day, it’s no surprise that the clip put a spotlight on Kentucky — home of Statesmen HQ — with a particular focus on its pride and joy, bourbon. Although as we see, that doesn’t mean Eggsy, after a hard day’s work fighting evil, still wouldn’t prefer a martini.

Kingsman: The Golden Circle — co-starring Colin Firth, Mark Strong, Halle Berry, and Elton John —clearly will be sipping regularly from the culture-clash comedy glass when it debuts on Sept. 22.

‘Kingsman: The Golden Circle’: Watch the previously released teaser trailer:

