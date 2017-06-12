'John Wick: Chapter 2': Watch Another Awe-Inducing 'Symphony of Violence' (Exclusive, NSFW)

In John Wick: Chapter 2, violence is presented as a refined art form, with its gunplay, car-crashing insanity, and hand-to-hand combat staged with a peerless mix of grace and belligerence. Thus, it’s only fitting that Chad Stahelski’s sequel be celebrated in legitimately sophisticated fashion — specifically, via the supercut above, debuting exclusively at Yahoo Movies, which delivers a classically scored montage of the film’s greatest hits.

As with the similar feature produced for its predecessor, the above R-rated video is a cornucopia of all the best (head) shots from John Wick: Chapter 2 — and there are a lot of them. Aside from Keanu Reeves screaming in rage and informing his adversaries that he’s back in the killing business, there’s little dialogue to this montage but plenty of brutality involving Wick shooting bad guys in the gut, in the chest, and in the noggin. Lest you think the hero is only interested in felling villains with pistols and shotguns, however, he also manages to use a knife and his vintage Ford Mustang to get the job done. Bloodshed has rarely been this, well, beautiful.

While “Symphony of Violence” provides a bite-sized taste of the carnage delivered by Stahelski’s sequel, action aficionados will want to immediately check out the entire film — for the first, or 20th, time. Luckily, that’s now an easy task to accomplish, as John Wick: Chapter 2 is currently available on Digital HD, and arrives on Blu-ray and DVD on June 13.

‘John Wick: Chapter 2’ Deleted Scene: Keanu Reeves Visits the Vatican on a Murderous Mission:

