'John Wick: Chapter 2': Get Up to Speed With This Symphonic (and Ultra-Violent) Supercut Recap of the First Movie

Keanu Reeves will once again step into a swanky designer suit and arm himself to the teeth in next month’s John Wick Chapter 2, the follow-up to 2015’s acclaimed action effort in which he starred as a gun-toting assassin intent on avenging the murder of his beloved dog. While the sequel’s trailers have fans salivating, those who might be new to John Wick — or simply are in need of a refresher before the sequel — are now in luck, as Lionsgate, the studio behind the film, has released a supercut primer that’ll get you all caught up on the series’ violent insanity.

In the classically scored “Symphony of Violence” clip (watch it above), the entirety of John Wick is summarized in less than two minutes. Unsurprisingly, other than a rapid-fire recap of its story’s premise, most of the video’s energy is spent compiling the many instances in which Reeves’ killer does what he does best — kill. Propulsively edited in time to the music to impart an authentic sense of the film’s hectic-beyond-imagination gunfights and fisticuffs, it’s a supercut of a most brutal order with a touch of class, setting the mood for the distinctive sort of mayhem we can anticipate from the follow-up when it hits theaters on Feb. 10.