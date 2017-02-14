'John Wick 2' Star Common Reveals Action Aspirations and Secrets of George Miller's 'Super-Dope' Justice League Movie

Common is a Grammy-winning rapper, an Oscar-winning soundtrack contributor, and an increasingly prolific actor. He’s also an athlete, basketball fan, and extremely quick with a sports analogy. And while it was never his intention to become an action star, the 44-year-old Chi-town native says that when he crossed over from music to movies, it was his athleticism that landed him in a steady stream of bullet-riddled thrillers. His first five films: Smokin’ Aces (2006), American Gangster (2007), Street Kings (2008), Wanted (2008), and Terminator Salvation (2009).

Turns out they were all just warm-ups for John Wick: Chapter 2, the new hit sequel that pits Common against Keanu Reeves’s titular dog avenger in the most intensive action the rapper has faced. Common plays Cassian, the bodyguard to an Italian heiress who by Act 2 will have some avenging to do of his own, and inevitably faces off against Wick for an extended round of gun-fu, knife-fighting, and stairway-flight tumbling.

Common told Yahoo Movies about entering the hyper-violent realm of John Wick, how close he came to playing Green Lantern in George Miller’s ill-fated Justice League movie, and more.

Ever since you started acting you’ve got pretty hard with action. Was that always your focus, to be an action star?

No, when I started acting, I wanted to do theater. I wanted to dig into all types of films. I like drama. I like dark comedies. With Smokin’ Aces, there was some action within the story, and I think I fell into that pretty naturally because I’m athletic. I grew up playing basketball and I like physical activity and exercising. I’m coordinated so I can get it done. And I’m a competitor so that nature helped me with action. Since then each one was an experience, but when it comes to fighting and action and technique, [John Wick Chapter 2] was the highest level I’ve experienced to date.

How has your relationship with the genre changed over these films?

I gained a whole new respect for action movies when I got to participate in them. I mean I had already enjoyed them, but [you see] the creativity [involved] in coming up with the sequences and choreography and techniques and new ideas. And it’s also a lot of commitment and dedication, and not easy to execute and deliver.

Were you a big fan of the first John Wick?

Yeah. Watching the first one I had so much fun. I was really into it… So when I was given an opportunity to be a part of the second, I was like, “Man, I gotta do this.” And I wanted to get into that world of fighting and stunts.

Did you petition harder for this role than other movies you’ve gone out for?

Well I mean any film that I go out for I’m going to give 110 percent. But I got on the phone with [director] Chad [Stahelski] to let him that I would really like to do this. And I let him know that I give my heart and soul to everything that I do. And I wanted to work with him on a level where I could not only learn but deliver at a high level as an actor who can do action and do stunts. I let him know that I want to be the Muhammad Ali of this. So I was gonna give my all, give my heart to it, and commit to it, and be a team player. But at the same time I want to be the best.

How many of your own stunts did you do on John Wick 2?

I would say 90, 95 percent of what you see. We did all of the things but at certain points [stuntmen] jump in and do it. But Chad is really adamant about us doing it and being able to do it. I think each actor he chooses, he chooses someone he feels can accomplish what vision he has for the character and [that includes] how that character will be fighting. Or driving, or shooting, or working the knife. It’s like a coach choosing basketball players by position.

Are you constantly staying in “action” shape, even between projects, since you’re doing so many?

No, I mean I do my best to stay in good condition. But the strange part is no matter how conditioned I think I am, when I jumped into training for John Wick, it was next level… As much as I train naturally throughout the week, when it was time to get into these scenes and get into rehearsals, I had to step it up. I had to start eating healthier, get more rest. A little less drinking [laughs].

